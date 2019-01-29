Homewood (IL) Flossmoor senior defensive end recruit Charlie Brooks (6-foot-3, 225 pounds) made a weekend official visit to Eastern Illinois University and decided to end his recruiting process and give the in-state Panthers his verbal commitment. Brooks discusses his decision and more here.

"I had been in contact with the new coaches at EIU since they got the job," Brooks said. "EIU offered me and then I had a great visit this past weekend and I couldn't pass up the chance to play for EIU."

Brooks pointed towards a handful of reasons why he decided to pledge to the EIU Panthers.

"The new coaches are a big factor for e at EIU. They are a good staff and a group of coaches who know each other well and they all come from winning programs. They all have a lot of recruiting connections here in the State of Illinois and I also like the fact that EIU is also recruiting a ton of in-state guys with this class. I also like the campus and EIU just has a lot to offer. I really got along great with the strength coach at EIU Joe Orozco and he's a really high energy guy who will be able to get me ready to play at the highest level."

So who else was Brooks looking at this winter before pledging to the Panthers?

"I looked hard at SIU, Tennessee State and EIU. Tennessee State made an in school visit last week and they made a late move to get me to visit but I decided to visit EIU instead and I'm all done with my recruiting."

So what position will Brooks play for Eastern Illinois?

"I'm being recruiting to play either defensive end or as an outside linebacker. A lot of my eventual position depends on how much weight and size I can add. It's a position a lot of schools recruited me for and I'll be able to handle playing in either spot."

Charlie Brooks is verbally committed to Eastern Illinois University.

