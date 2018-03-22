Lake Zurich (Ill.) junior outside linebacker recruit Luke Dwyer (6-foot-3, 195 pounds) has been able to add two recent offers from Western Illinois and North Dakota. Dwyer fills us in on his latest recruiting news along with setting some upcoming visit plans.

"My last two offers are from WIU and North Dakota," Dwyer said. "It's been exciting and recruiting has been going well. Both WIU and North Dakota are good programs and I'm definitely going to look harder at both schools soon."

Dwyer has also started drawing increased recruiting interest.

"Besides the offers I have so far (WIU, North Dakota, North Dakota State, Indiana State, Eastern Kentucky and SIU) I've also been staying in touch with Wyoming, Miami of Ohio, Kent State and Toledo. A lot of those schools have said that they plan on visiting my school this spring and they want to see me in a workout."

Dwyer also has some upcoming visits planned.

"I'm planning to visit North Dakota on April 6th and then I'm going to drive to North Dakota State the following day for a visit. I'm also planning to visit Toledo on April 12th and then that same weekend I'm going to visit SIU."

Does Dwyer have any upcoming camp plans in mind for this spring or summer?

"I was invited to the Rivals Three Stripe Camp and I'm planning to go to that camp on May 20th. I was also invited to a lot of college camps this summer but I'm still waiting to get my team schedule for this summer before I even begin to plan anything out."

