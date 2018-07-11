Wilmette (Ill.) Loyola Academy senior defensive back recruit Jake Gonzalez (6-foot-1, 193 pounds) has been hitting the road hard this summer. Gonzales has spent the past few weeks out on the East Coast checking out several schools along with camping at a few select programs. Gonzales checks in and recaps his recent travels here.

"I've been seeing a lot of schools lately," Gonzalez said. "The trips have been good and they definitely have given me a better idea on each schools. The trips have helped me narrow down some schools for sure."

Gonzalez recapped his recent summer travels.

"I visited Colgate, Holy Cross, Columbia, Fordham, Princeton and Penn. I also camped at Yale and Harvard and both of those camps went well. Harvard and Yale said that they liked my camp and that they are waiting until the camps are completed before the decide if they will offer a roster spot or not and they should decide within the next few weeks."

Does Gonzales have any additional trips planned this summer?

"I'm definitely planning to head out to visit Army and Navy sometime later this month. I'm really excited to see what each academy has to offer."



Does Gonzales have a time frame for making his college decision?

"I'm definitely starting to get closer and I'm looking much harder at everything lately. I'm looking at making a decision before the start of the season if not earlier."

Gonzalez also filled us in on how the Ramblers are looking so far this summer.

"We are really starting to come together and the offense is really coming around. This summer and this team feels different because I used to be one of the young guys and now I'm a senior leader. I've been really focused on being a better leader and helping keep the team working hard and staying motivated."

Jake Gonzalez has multiple scholarship offers.

