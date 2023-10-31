Joliet (Ill.) West junior outside linebacker prospect Micah McNair (6-foot-2, 190 pounds) was one of the Tigers impact performers who helped Joliet West (8-2) reach new program heights this season. McNair checks in and recaps his just completed junior season and more in this recruiting update.

"It's still a bad feeling that we lost in the playoffs and I still want to be out there with my team ," McNair said. "It was something special this season and we did something that not many teams in our school's history have done including hosting a state playoff game for the first time in school history."

McNair filled us in on his latest recruiting news so far this fall.

"I know that my coaches at school have seen and have talked to some college coaches about me who have been in school. Lehigh is one of the schools who made an in school visit and asked about me along with some other schools in the area. I've been getting more follows on X from coaches. My dream school would be Illinois. I just always have followed the Fighting Illini and it's close to home. Illinois also offers a great education and I've just always have followed the team since I was a little kid."

McNair was asked to grade his on the field performance from the just complete season.

"Overall I feel like I played pretty well. I would give myself a letter grade of "B+" for the season. I always have room for improvement but I was happy with how much more aggressive I played this season. I know I can get a lot better from here and I'm going to really work hard this off season on my game."

So what part of his game will McNair focused in on this off season?

"My goal is to add more good weight and strength and my goal is to get to 210 pounds.I'm going to focus in more on my diet along with a lot of weight room. I also want to just improve4 my overall reads and just do much more film study this winter. I played basketball in the past at my school but I think I'm going to just focus in on training for football and lift this winter."

