Glen Ellyn (IL) Glenbard West junior outside linebacker recruit Greyson Metz (6-foot-3 185 pounds) was able to add his first scholarship offer earlier this week when Illinois State University extended him his first offer. Metz checks in and discusses adding his first offer from the in-state Redbirds along with much more in this latest recruiting update.

"Illinois State offered me a scholarship last week," Metz said. "I had been in contact with the ISU coaches, then they asked me to call and I spoke with the head coach (Brock Spack) and that's when they offered me."

Metz filled us in on adding his first offer from Illinois State.

"It's really exciting to add my first offer from ISU. I know that ISU is close to home and that I plan to head down for a Junior Day event soon. I'm looking forward to learning more about the school and more soon along with seeing the school in person."

Metz has also started to draw increased recruiting attention this winter.

"Besides Illinois State I've also been in contact with Iowa State along with some Ivy League schools in Harvard and Columbia. I went to Iowa State last fall for a game and it was a really cool experience. I was able to get a full tout of the campus and the facilities and overall it was a nice visit. I'm also hoping to get out to visit both Harvard and Columbia sometime this spring."

Metz, who is playing basketball this winter for Glenbard West discussed what he wants to improve upon this off-season.

"This off season will be big for me to lift hard and add more good weight. I'm around 190 pounds now and my goal is to get to around 200-205 pounds by kickoff. I'm also focused on just being a better leader for my team this season. Now that the seniors are graduating it's time for me to become a much stronger leader for my team."

Does Metz, who is also a very strong student in the class room have a dream school?

"I honestly don't have any specific dream school. I value education and my dream school would be a place where I can succeed on the field and in the class room. Strong overall academics will play a big role in recruiting process."

Greyson Metz has a scholarship offer from Illinois State.