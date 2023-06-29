Buffalo Grove (Ill.) senior outside linebacker recruit Anthony Palano (6-foot-1, 205 pounds) made a return visit to South Dakota State University last week and wound up adding an offer from the FCS National Champion SDSU Jackrabbits after having a strong camp performance. A few days after his camp performance, SDSU extended Palano a scholarship offer and shortly after gave the Jackrabbits his verbal commitment. Palano breaks down his college decision here.

"I went and made a junior day visit to South Dakota State back in December," Palano said. "I really liked it on my first visit so I went out last week and camped with them. I fell in love with the school and the program and once they extended me an offer it didn't take me very long to make my decision."

Palano pointed towards a handful of key factors which led to his commitment to SDSU.

"I had a great camp experience and a big part of the camp for me was getting to work with the coaches at SDSU and really get to know them better. I just had a great camp and visit experience last week and it's just a great school. SDSU also has impressive facilities and really all of the people around the football program are just great people. Everything at SDSU was top tier and getting an opportunity to play for a national championship every year was also a big draw."

Palano, who is planning to make an official visit to SDSU later this fall also filled us in on which additional schools he looked at before making his college decision.

"I had offers from schools like Butler, Valparaiso along with some D2 schools like Upper Iowa. I also had several bigger school want me to camp with them this summer and they also all wanted to see my senior season video. None of the schools I looked into offers what SDSU has to offer so I decided to give them my verbal commitment. I'm just very excited about my decision."

So what are the South Dakota State Jackrabbits getting in Anthony Palano?

"South Dakota State is getting a versatile player and a leader. I always focus on helping make my teammates better every day and I'm always willing to do what it takes to win."

Anthony Palano is verbally committed to South Dakota State.

