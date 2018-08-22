Chicago (IL) Simeon senior two star ranked athlete recruit Alante Brown (5-foot-10, 170 pounds) is gearing up for the start of bis final season of high school football this week as the Wolverines travel to take on Naperville North. Brown discusses his upcoming season and more in this recruiting update.

"I can't wait," Brown said in regards to his season starting on Friday. "This year feels really different on some levels and not so different on others. This year we have more younger guys as my receivers but they also could end up being a better group when it's all said and done."

Brown who gave Michigan State his verbal commitment back in the early summer is also well aware that the recruiting period reopens on September 1st.

"I know that the coaches will be able to contact us again starting on September 1st. I'll just tell the different coaches that I'm 100 percent committed to Michigan State. I'll be polite and answer the phone but outside of that I don';t have much else to say. I'm actually planning to try to help some of the younger guys and try to make the college coaches more aware of them."

Brown is also planning to get back to Michigan State this fall..

"I'm planning to take my official visit to Michigan State for the Michigan game. I've been back to Michigan State a few times now since I committed and it's always a fun visit. We play some Saturday games this year so I want to get back for more games but it's going to be harder because of those Saturday night games we play."

So does Brown have any game day rituals or superstitions?.

"I listen to a lot of music before the game. I'm always the first to get dressed and the first in line to come out of the locker room. I also eat the same thing before every game. I get a 6 piece wings with mild sauce with fries and either an orange or grape pop. Coach Dante (Culbreath) always wants to make sure that I ate chicken before the game. I started that in the first or second game I ever played for him and I had a big game that day so I've eaten the same thing ever since."

Has Brown set any personal goal for himself this coming season?

"I'm trying to rush for 1,000 yards and pass for 2,000 yards this year. It's a big goal but we have the team to help me get it done this year."

Alante Brown is verbally committed to Michigan State. .

