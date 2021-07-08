Opponent Preview: Northern Illinois Is Looking For Signs Of Life In 2021

Northern Illinois was one of the worst teams in college football in 2020, going winless during its six-game, conference-only season. Third-year head coach Thomas Hammock is looking to get the Huskies back to being competitive in the Mid-American Conference West Division and contending for a bowl game berth.

Northern Illinois’ schedule doesn’t do it any favors, with the Huskies set to begin the year at Georgia Tech Sept. 4, two weeks before a game at Michigan Sept. 18.

A squad that ranked 88th in total offense and 90th in scoring offense is hoping Michigan State transfer quarterback Rocky Lombardi, a name Wolverines fans are familiar with, can be the one to inject some life into the unit. Lombardi threw for 1,090 yards with eight touchdowns last season, and played a stellar game at The Big House, passing for 323 yards and three scores in an upset victory.