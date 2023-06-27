Oswego (Ill.) East senior offensive tackle recruit Zac Clarke (6-foot-6, 255 pounds) made an official visit this past weekend to Western Michigan University, and on Sunday Clarke gave the WMU Broncos his verbal commitment. Clarks breaks down his college decision in this latest recruiting update.

"I just really liked the staff at Western Michigan," Clarke said. "I had a great official visit this past weekend and I was able to talk with the coaches and the players already on the team. I was able to learn a lot about the program and the school and I'm just excited about my decision."

Clarke looked at several factors before locking into his verbal commitment to Western Michigan.

"Western Michigan is a great school that offers a great education, the football program is strong and they just have a lot to offer. The biggest deciding factor for me is the coaches and the staff at WMU. They just are great people, we've built up a great relationship and I trust the coaches. I know I can go to them and talk anytime and they will also develop me into the best player I can be at the next level. I had a great player host on my official visit in Kyle Arnoldi and I really enjoyed getting to know the players. We had fun and pretty much just hung out, played games and had a good time. We also spent time at the coaches houses and did some boating and just had a good time all weekend long. My parents also went on the visit and they loved it as well. They really enjoyed hanging out with the other parents and also getting to know the coaches at WMU."

So which other schools did Clarke consider before making his college decision?

"I had an official visit set to Eastern Michigan for this past weekend, but I cancelled it to go to Western Michigan instead. I also looked into Cincinnati, Tulane and a few other schools but I had no other official visits planned. Those schools all had some good things to offer, but the visit to WMU really showed me that they have everything I'm looking for in a school so I committed."

So what was the hardest part of the recruiting process for Clarke?

"Just keeping up with and staying in contact with the coaches along with just having to pretty much do a lot of social media just to keep up with everything. I'm just very glad it's over and I can just look forward to my senior year without worrying about recruiting."

Clarke is now the 12th known verbal commitment in the Western Michigan Class of 2024 and is also the second known State of Illinois name for the Broncos. Clarke joins Chicago Mount Carmel S Charles Miles as verbal pledges to the WMU Broncos.

Zac Clarke is verbally committed to Western Michigan.