OT Farrell commits to Kent State

Lisle (Ill.) senior offensive tackle recruit Chris Farrell (6-foot-5, 270 pounds) has given the Kent State University Golden Flashes his verbal commitment and announced his decision via his Twitter account this morning. Farrell discuses his commitment to Kent State here.

"I made another visit to Kent State with my Dad yesterday and I was planning all along to commit," Farrell said. "Kent State was always the school that felt like the best fit for me and in the end that's what stood out to me about them. I feel really comfortable with and excited about my decision to commit to Kent State."

Farrell pointed towards some of the key factors which led to his commitment to Kent State.

"Kent State just has some great coaches and I was also really impressed at how Kent State constantly keeps upgrading and improving the football facilities and the program. I was able to visit on Friday with just a small group of recruits with my Dad and it was just another great visit. I knew going out to Kent State that I was ready to commit. I pretty much knew that Kent State was the best place for me when I made my first visit to be honest. It just always felt like after that first visit I could see myself at Kent State. The Kent State coaches just always made me feel welcome and wanted. I've never heard a bad thing about the coaches especially offensive line coach Bill O'Boyle and head coach Sean Lewis."

So which other schools did Farrell look into before making his college decision?

"I looked hard at schools like Eastern Illinois, Cornell and Fordham plus I also had some bigger schools who still was showing interest and wanted me to camp with them this summer. Those schools all have some good things to offer but honestly they never really made my decision hard when I compared them to Kent State. Positionally, the Kent State coaches want to see where I'm at physically but they can see me play pretty much anywhere on the line. I don't care where I play, I just want to play."

Farrell is also thrilled to have wrapped up his recruiting process.

"I'm definitely glad it's over. It was a bit of a strange process for me. We haven't had a lot of kids get recruited out of my high school for years so it was a fun experience. It definitely takes the pressure off my shoulders and now I can just focus on Lisle football and my senior season."

Chris Farrell is verbally committed to Kent State.