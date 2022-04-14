OT Farrell lands his first offer
Lisle (Ill.) junior offensive tackle recruit Chris Farrell (6-foot-5, 270 pounds) was able to make a recent spring visit and eventual scholarship offer from Kent State University. Farrell checks in...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news