Manteno (Ill.) junior offensive tackle recruit Josh Gesky (6-foot-5, 265 pounds) has been able to add his first two offers recently as Gesky continues to see his recruiting stock rise this spring. Gesky recaps his latest recruiting news and much more in this recruiting update.

"The whole Corona virus thing has basically shut everything down," Gesky said. "I've been staying busy between E Learning and keeping up with school work along with working out with my brother and staying in shape."

Gesky has also been keeping tabs on his latest recruiting news.

"I have a scholarship offer from Tennessee Martin and Arkansas State also just offered me (Wednesday). I've also been talking with the coaches from NIU quite a bit and they seem very interested. I'm also in touch with the coaches from Brown, Yale and Harvard as well. I was hoping to get out to make visits this spring to Yale, Brown and Harvard but those have been cancelled.I might try to take a few virtual tours and then hopefully get out to see those schools maybe later this spring."

Gesky, who carries an impressive 5.2 GPA (on a 5.0 scale) filled us in on how his life has been impacted by the current Corona virus.

"It's gotten pretty boring fast. Online classes have been going fine and it involves some seft teaching and the teachers are available to answer questions. They have been giving us a lot of homework so I'm just trying to keep up with everything. I've also been lifting and working out with my older brother (Jeremy Gesky) who will be playing at Olivet Nazarene next season. Outside of that I'm just trying to stay busy and hopefully things will get better soon and we can get back to normal."

Gesky also discusses which part of his overall game has been his focus to improve this off season.

"I've been working hard on my upper body strength and just adding more power. I'm also just working on everything and trying to get better in everything I do."

Does Gesky have a dream school?

"Getting a chance to play college football and earn a scholarship anywhere has always been my dream. I'd love to play for a school like Yale or really anyone in the Big Ten. Notre Dame is pretty close to home plus we also have a lake house that's close to South Bend."

Josh Gesky has scholarship offers from Tennessee Martin and Arkansas State.

