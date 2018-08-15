Washington (Ill.) three star ranked junior offensive tackle prospect JJ Guedet (6-foot-8, 280 pounds) is just days away from kicking off the 2018 IHSA football season when the Panthers host Mahomet-Seymour. Guedet checks in and discusses his upcoming season and much more in this update..

"We had our first day of school today, so we are back on a regular practice schedule," Guedet said. "We are looking pretty solid in practices. We have it all figured out now and everyone is just ready to get going."

Guedet, who has been verbally committed to Minnesota since early last spring doesn't have any plans on changing his commitment despite the reopening of the recruiting period on September 1st.

"I know that other coaches will be calling and getting in contact with me starting on September 1st. I mean I'll be polite and listen to what they have to say but I'm still 100 percent committed to Minnesota and I have no plans on that changing. I understand that the other coaches have a job to do but they also need to know that I'm very committed to Minnesota."

Guedet is also planning to spend plenty of time this fall at Minnesota taking in some gameday experiences.

"I'm planning on going to see 4-5 Gopher games this season. I know that we will be going to the game at Illinois since it's so close but I'm also planning on going to another 3 or 4 home games."

Guedet also filled us in on his gameday routine.

"We go right after school and just hang out, eat something and just watch some videos and chill out a bit. We will also watch some opponent video and we usually get like an hour and a half on our own. I'm definitely a headphones guy. I listen to some metal bands like Disturbed, Korn, Three Days Grace and some others before each game."

So which Panthers teammate should fan be aware of this season for Washington who might not be as well known?

"That's tough...but I would say our fullback Brendan Durr. He's a home schooled kid and he's also sorta quiet but he's a really strong kid and he's gotten a lot better from a year ago."

JJ Guedet is verbally committed to Minnesota.

