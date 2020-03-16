Batavia (Ill.) junior offensive tackle prospect Jackson Heeringa (6-foot-7, 260 pounds) is a big kid with a ton of upside at the college level. Heeringa checks in and breaks down his latest recruiting news and more in this latest recruiting news update.

"My recruiting has been going pretty well," Heerringa said. "I've been just lifting and getting ready for my senior season along with also getting out to visit some schools this winter."

Herringa filled us in on his latest recruiting news.

"I've been in contact with the coaches from Kent State, North Dakota State, NIU along with North Dakota, Ball State, Indiana State plus Illinois State and Eastern Michigan. The feedback from those coaches has been positive and several coaches said they will be back in school this spring once they are allowed back out to recruit."

Herringa has also made several college visits over the winter.

"I've been able to get out to visit NIU, Ball State, Kent State and also Indiana State. I was planning to make visits to see Illinois State and also Eastern Michigan but now because of the Coronavirus those are cancelled now so hopefully I'll be able to get out to see those schools sometime soon."

So what has Herringa been working on to improve his overall game this off season?

"I've been working hard in the weight room and trying to improve my overall strength along with improving my feet."

Heeringa is also excited for his upcoming 2020 senior season at Batavia..

"Everyone on our team has been working really hard this winter and everyone will come in and be ready to go this summer. I'm working hard on transforming our offensive line and our team to become a great team. We had a pretty heavy junior team last season and we bring back several play makers."

Does Heeringa have a dream school?

"My dream school would be Wisconsin. It's just an awesome football program and school."

