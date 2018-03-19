LaGrange Park (Ill.) Nazareth Academy junior offensive tackle prospect Matt Keeler (6-foot-7, 290 pounds) was able to visit Kent State this past Friday for a visit. Keeler, who also added his first offer recently from Howard University fills us in on his latest recruiting news here. .

"I was able to visit Kent State on Friday," Keeler said. "I also added my first offer a few weeks ago from Howard which was pretty exciting. Otherwise I've been just lifting and working out and getting ready for the spring camps and then the season."

Keeler filled us in on his impressions from Kent State.

"Coach (Sean) Lewis has been in touch and interested for a while so I decided to head out and see the school in person. I had a nice visit at Kent State. I really got along well with the coaches including offensive line coach Bill O'Boyle. Kent State is going to be looking for several linemen in this class os that was a positive to hear. The coaches want me to stay in touch and that they will be back in my school this spring."

Keeler has also drawn recent new college contact.

"Besides Kent State I've been in touch with Virginia, SIU, South Dakota along with Howard and Central Michigan. Virginia has really picked things up over the past month or so. I'm looking at visiting Central Michigan this coming weekend and then I'll visit Virginia over my spring break in a few weeks."

Keeler is also preparing for what is going to be a busy spring evaluation period.

"It seems like every college coach that I've had contact with will all be in school this spring to watch us work out. It seems like every year we draw a lot of college coaches to our workouts. It always makes the weight room and school more fun and makes everyone work even harder. A lot of the coaches have said that they just want to see me in person a bit more and hopefully that will like what they see from me."

Matt Keeler has a scholarship offer from Howard.

