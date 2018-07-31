LaGrange Park (Ill.) Nazareth Academy senior offensive tackle recruit Matt Keeler (6-foot-7, 290 pounds) wrapped up an extremely busy summer camps which including taking in in 18 separate college camps.

"I'm finally done with the college camps," Keeler said. "I ended up camping at Kansas and Kansas State last Friday and Saturday and they both went pretty well. We are off this week from our team camp and I'm going to stay sharp and ready for team camp next week, but I'm also going to enjoy a little bit of down time ."

Keeler felt that he was able to have one of his better camps this summer at Kansas.

"The Kansas camp was one of my best camps all summer. The coaches at Kansas said that they really liked me a lot but that they also have just one spot open in this class for an offensive tackle. The Kansas coaches said that they would stay in touch with me this season."

So what's next for Keeler and his recruiting process?

"I'm going to just wait and see what happens this season. I have a lot of school that have said that they want to see my first few games on video so that's my plan. I would say that the schools that have shown the most interest in me would be Kansas, Indiana and also Western Illinois."

Keeler is also excited to put his summer camp season behind him and now focus solely on his upcoming senior season.

"We report back on Monday and I can't wait to get going. It's going to be a great season and it's also going to be a big challenge this year. I really like our schedule this year. We have two really good teams to open with in Lutheran North from St. Louis and then playing at Lake Zurich in Week 2. Our team is just a lot more experienced this year and we have a lot more team speed and our offense is going to be better this year."

Sign up or upgrade to EDGYTIM.com today