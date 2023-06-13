Troy (Ill.) Triad senior offensive tackle recruit Lane Mahnesmith (6-foot-7, 315 pounds) took part in the NIU Huskies annual Big Dog Linemen camp on Sunday, added his first scholarship offer from the NIU Huskies staff then decided to commit to Northern Illinois University and head coach Thomas Hammock. Mahnesmith discusses his busy and exciting Sunday in DeKalb in this latest recruiting update.

"I went to NIU for the linemen camp and I had a great time and really enjoyed just competing," Mahnesmith said. "NIU then offered me a scholarship during the camp. After the camp I was able to sit down and talk with my parents about the offer and after talking everything overt I was ready so I gave Coach Hammock my commitment."

Mahnesmith discusses why he decided to give the NIU Huskies his verbal commitment.

"NIU has been recruiting me for some time now and I've been able to build up a really good relationship with the coaches at NIU. They have a really nice campus and I was able to see everything including all of the facilities which are also great. NIU just has great people in and around the football program. I was also impressed at how much NIU stressed academics and the importance of graduating with a degree. NIU will help me in preparing for life after college. which is also very important to myself and my family."

So which other schools did Mahnesmith also consider before decided to commit to the NIU Huskies?

"I was hearing from a lot of different schools like Eastern Michigan, Miami of Ohio along with Butler and some others as well. A lot of those schools all seemed interested but they just didn't recruit me as hard as NIU recruited me. NIU made an in school visit back in the spring and they really made sure that ww got to know each other and build a relationship. They also believed in me and was my first offer and that was also important to me, that they believe in me."

So what are the NIU Huskies getting in Lane Mahnesmith?

"NIU is getting a hard worker who also has a strong work ethic. I'm a team first player and I just want the best for everyone on and off the field."

Mahnesmith is now the 13th known verbal commitment to Northern Illinois University in the Class of 2024 and is also the Huskies sixth known in state pledge. Mahnesmith joins East St. Louis DB Taylor Powell, Rich Township DT Sirmaine Campbell, Carmel Catholic DB Devion Reynolds plus Rochester DE Lance Ingold and Tinley Park DE Carlos Hazelwood.

Lane Mahnesmith is verbally committed to Northern Illinois University.

Sign up or upgrade to EDGYTIM.com today