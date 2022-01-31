OT Medlock adds his first offer

Homewood (Ill.) Flossmoor junior offensive tackle recruit Christian Medlock (6-foot-4, 321 pounds) made a Saturday visit to in-state Southern Illinois University and was able to return back home with his first scholarship offer from the Salukis. Medlock recaps his junior day visit and adding his first offer from SIU and more in this latest recruiting update.

"I was a little bit surprised when SIU offered me a scholarship to be honest," Medlock said. "Overall I loved the visit to SIU and just before we left I was asked to go talk to the head coach (Nick Hill) and then he offered me a scholarship."

Medlock filled us in on his visit and impressions from Southern Illinois University.

"SIU had invited me the week before to come down for a visit, so my Mom and I decided to make the trip. Coach (Dan) Clark met us at the door when we got there and and he really talked to me a lot during and after the visit. I was getting a lot of personal attention from Coach Clark which was cool. I really liked the coaches at SIU and they all seem like really good guy who also were very friendly. This was my first ever visit to SIU and they have great facilities and they also offer a good education. I just really liked the environment at SIU. I also was able to talk with head coach Nick Hill who just seems like a good guy who you can relate to pretty easily. My Mom went with me on the visit and she was shocked when SIU offered me the scholarship. Overall I had a great visit to SIU and I'm looking to go back and visit them again this spring for another visit."

So which other school have shown recruiting interest in Medlock so far this winter?

"We had a lot of college coaches in school over the last few weeks. We saw the coaches in from Minnesota, Cincinnati, Illinois State, Iowa State, Illinois along with North Dakota State, Indiana and some smaller schools as well. The feedback from some of the college coaches has been good. A lot of the coaches said they want me to come out and visit them in person this spring. Cincinnati invited me to come out for a spring practice and NIU said they want to start to build a relationship and get to know me better."

Does Medlock have any additional spring visits planned?

"I'm planning to make a visit to Illinois State for a spring practice on March 26th."

Christian Medlock has a scholarship offer from Southern Illinois University.