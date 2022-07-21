OT Medlock discusses his NIU pledge

Homewood (Ill.) Flossmoor senior offensive tackle recruit Christian Medlock (6-foot-4, 321 pounds) decided on Wednesday to wrap up his recruiting process and accepted a preferred walk on spot from in-state Northern Illinois University. Medlock discusses his decision to pledge to the NIU Huskies here. .

"I felt great about NIU when I made my first visit for a junior day," Medlock said. "I was able to visit and see a lot of other schools in person and NIU just always felt comfortable to me and felt like home so I committed."

Medlock also discussed passing up various scholarship offers to accept a preferred walk on spot with the NIU Huskies.

"My Mom and I definitely talked a lot about the financial issues with being a preferred walk on at NIU. We really looked hard at everything and broke it all down and I'm betting on myself to make it work at NIU. I'm planning on getting to NIU and working hard and earning a scholarship once I'm there and a part of the program. Playing at the FBS level has always been my dream and NIU offered me that opportunity so I'm taking it."

Medlock also pointed towards a handful of key factors which led to his commitment to NIU.

"I just have a great relationship with all of the coaches at NIU. They have been very honest with me all along and NIU also has a great tradition and a great atmosphere. The football program at NIU is really strong and I'll also get a good education at NIU. I was also really impressed with the players at NIU. I went to NIU for a linemen camp and the players coached me up and helped me out with my game. They all seem like good guys and people who I can relate to really well."

So who else did Medlock consider before making giving his commitment to NIU?

"I looked pretty hard at SIU and I have an offer from them.I looked hard at them but I just feel at home and comfortable at NIU. Just getting the chance to play at the FBS level was just too hard for me to pass up so I committed to NIU."

What was the hardest part of the recruiting process for Medlock?

"Just traveling around to all the different schools along with dealing with some of the BS from the coaches. Some coaches are straight with you and others not so much. I'm just glad my recruiting is over with and it's a lot of pressure off my shoulders."

Christian Medlock is verbally committed to Northern Illinois University.