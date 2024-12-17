OT Posey reflects on his season

Glenbrook South junior OG Hawken Anderson(6-foot-4, 300 pounds) recaps his 2024 season and football recruiting here.
Hinsdale (Ill.) Central junior 3 star OG Gene Riordan (6-foot-4, 275 pounds) checks in and updates his recruiting news
So how did the Illinois State Class of 2025 Early Signing Day fare? Impact recruit? Sleeper Name to Watch?
Mount Carmel junior DE Joey Quinn (6-foot-6, 240 pounds) breaks down his 2024 season and latest recruiting news.
Chicago Mount Carmel has a new face in school this week in Claude Mpouma (6-foot-7, 300 pounds) more details here.
