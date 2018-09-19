Kankakee (Ill.) Bishop McNamara (3-1) junior offensive tackle prospect Isaac Ruder (6-foot-6, 275 pounds) and the Fightin Irish are off to a strong start this season. Ruder has also seen more and more recruiting attention this fall and was able to make a weekend visit to Toledo. .Ruder recaps his recruiting news and much more here.

"We had a really good, close game against Immaculate Conception and we came up just short," Ruder said. "I also was able to go to Toledo on Saturday when they played the Miami Hurricanes and I had a great visit."

Ruder filled us in on his first impressions from Toledo.

"It was a pretty good visit and it was also a really good game against Miami. It was my first time at Toledo and I was able to talk to a few of the coaches along with looking around some of the football facilities. I was also able to get down on the field in the pregame warmup and it was just cool to be on the field before the game. The coaches at Toledo said that they are interested in me and want me to stay in touch with them. Overall I had a good visit to Toledo and will stay in touch with them this season."

Ruder has also drawn more recruiting attention this fall.

"Besides Toledo I've also been in contact with the coaches from NIU, Michigan State, Western Michigan, Wyoming, Illinois, Western Illinois, Illinois State, Indiana State and also a few others. All of those coaches have said that they are interested in me and are actively recruiting me. A lot of those schools also want me to come see them at a game this fall."

Does Ruder have any upcoming college game day visit plans?

"I'm looking at getting out to see Western Michigan for a game sometime soon. I know one of the players who went to my high school in Dylan Deathridge. We've talked a bit about recruiting and he's a really good guy."

Ruder is also ready to get back on the field this Friday.

"We play St. Francis this week and they are undefeated so we have another big game this week."

