Wheaton (Ill.) North junior running back/linebacker prospect Walker Owens (6-foot-2, 210 pounds) is a talented two way starter for Wheaton North who's recruiting stock continues to climb this early spring. Owens was able to make a recent Junior Day visit to the University of Wyoming .and breaks down his visit impressions and much more in this latest recruiting update.

"I was really happy that we made the Junior Day visit to Wyoming," Owens said. "I really just had no idea what to expect from Wyoming going into the visit to be honest. They just really impressed me and it was a great visit and experience."

Owens broke down his Wyoming visit impressions.

"I had the day off from school on Friday so my Mom and I left on Friday and took our time getting out to Wyoming. We checked in on Saturday and they weighed and measured us, then we had a photo shoot along with a meet and greet. I was able to meet several of the Wyoming coaches including my area recruiter (Benny Boyd) along with a few of the offensive coaches. Coach Boyd then pulled all of the Illinois kids aside and gave us a private tour of the campus and the facilities. Wyoming head coach Craig Bohl gave a talk and he is also a great guy who also talked to a smaller group of people in from the Midwest. We also broke down into positional groups and had a meeting with out positional coach. Wyoming likes me as a Fullback/Tight End for them, basically an H Back in the offense. The Wyoming coaches said they are intrigued with me and that they are still evaluating me. They also said they will be back in school this spring to watch me work out. Overall I was really glad I made the visit to Wyoming. My Mom also was not sure what to expect and she also was impressed and loved it."

Does Owens have any additional spring visits planned?

"I went to South Dakota two weeks ago, and now I've been to Wyoming. I'm set to visit Western Michigan on March 18th and then I'm also visiting NIU on April 22nd. Both North Dakota State and South Dakota State have been show=ing more interest in me so I might try to set up and see those schools this spring if I can fit it around the track schedule."

So what will we see from Owens in his 2023 IHSA football season we didn't see from him a season ago?

"I've been working really hard on just having lower pad level and being more consistent with my bend and pad level. I'm also working hard on my speed plus I'm filling out more these days. People will see a bigger, stronger and faster player in me compared to last season."



