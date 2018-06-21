Woodstock (Ill.) Marian Central Catholic senior offensive center prospect Thor Paglialong (6-foot-4, 260 pounds) has had a strong showing this summer at various college camps. Paglialong checks in and recaps his latest recruiting news here.

"Western Illinois is my latest offer," Paglialong said. "I know that some of the WIU coaches saw me at one of the camps I went to this summer. I have offers now from WIU, Air Force, Eastern Kentucky, Illinois State, Western Michigan and Minnesota State."

Paglialong recapped his college camp travels so far this summer.

"I've been able to camp so far at North Central College, Western Michigan and I also went to the Rivals Camp back in mid May. I'm also going to Air Force this weekend for a camp and a visit and I might add one or two more camps and/or visits later this summer. Air Force is the only visit I have set so far."

Paglialong is looking forward to seeing the Air Force Academy this weekend.

"I'm really excited to get a chance to see Air Force in person and just getting to learn more about them this weekend. I just want to go and take everything in. I'm also hoping to get to talk to some of the players at Air Force and just get a better idea about academy life. We are also going to spend some vacation time in Colorado so it's going to be a nice trip for us this weekend."

Paglialong has also been focusing on his upcoming senior season.

"We started our team camp a few weeks ago and everything has been going really well. We have another week or two of team camp then we get a break over the 4th of July week and then we report back after the week off."

Does Paglialong have a time frame for making a college decision?

"I'm still not sure yet when I'll make a college decision. I want to have a decision by the end of the season if not sooner."

