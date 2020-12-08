EdgyTim - Pay attention to ATH Eubanks

Gurnee (Ill.) Warren Township junior athlete prospect Christian Eubanks (6-foot-0, 190 pounds) had an impressive showing at Sunday's Boom Best of the Best showcase. Eubanks, who played for Carmel Catholic in 2019 has since transferred to Warren Township. Eubanks fills us in on his latest recruiting news and more in this update.

"I really liked the Boom showcase camp a lot," Eubanks said. "They had a wide range of talented kids and it was just good to get out and compete against some great competition."

So would Eubanks grade his Boom showcase performance?

"I thought that overall I did pretty good, but I could have also been better. I need to go back and work on a few things especially in my cover skills. It was good to go against some really strong running backs at the camp. It just felt good to work on football and get a chance to see some other kids you read and hear about at the camp. It was a goos way to see how I measure up against some of the top kids."

Eubanks also filled us in on his latest recruiting news.

"I've been getting a lot of follows so far. I've been in contact with the coaches from NIU, Holy Cross, Central Michigan, Western Michigan plus St. Thomas along with some D2 schools."

Eubanks also reflected back on his 2019 sophomore season and how his game has improved since he last took the football field.

"I started on varsity at Carmel in 2019 and I played mainly outside linebacker. I was pretty calm in my first ever varsity game against Libertyville nut I would say that it took me until about halfway through my second game on varsity before I felt comfortable with the overall speed of the game."

So how has his transfer from Carmel to Warren Township gone so far for Eubanks?

"The transfer has gone really well. I've been adjusting well and I already knew a lot of the Warren kids growing up. It's been weird going to a new school without really being at a new school. I'd rather be back in school taking classes but I'm adjusting to online classes and making the best of it."

So what part of his game has Eubanks been focused on improving this fall?

"Right now I'm working on improving my overall speed and footwork along with just getting better in my cover skills. I'm planning to play with Boom 7on7 this winter and that will help me with my cover skills this winter."



