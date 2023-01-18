Joliet (Ill.) Catholic Academy junior wide receiver prospect Adrian Washington (6-foot-2, 160 pounds) had an impressive showing at Sunday's Boom Best of thew Best showcase camp. Washington, who saw action last season for the Hilltoppers and head coach Jake Jaworski is a name that college coaches will need to get to know this winter and spring. Washington breaks down his showcase camp performance and more in this latest recruiting update.

"I had a lot of fun at the Boom Showcase," Washington said. "I wish I could have gotten more reps and maybe a bit more recognition but I thought I had a pretty good camp and it was a lot of fun."

Washington, who saw varsity playing time last season for JCA at receiver and kick returner broke down his Boom camp and upcoming 7on7 season.

"I already play 7on7 for Boom and this will be my second year. I really enjoyed the overall competition level at the Boom showcase camp and I was able to go against some great players. Playing Boom has really helped me develop my game as a receiver. I'm a much better route runner and I also keep working on improving my hands and we have workouts that help me just maximize everything we do. Boom also helps us get ready for playing at the college level and it's been a really good experience for me and my game."

Washington also filled us in on his latest recruiting news.

"I've been in contact with a few schools so far and our coaches at school said that more and more college coaches will be back in school soon. I'm talking to colleges about both football and track. I run track for JCA and I'm in the 100 along with the 4x100 meter relay and also the long jump, and I went to state in the long jump last year."

So what part of his game is Washington working to improve upon this off-season?

"I felt good about my game last season because I just played with a lot more confidence in my game. I'm working to improve my hands and my hip flexibility this off season along with just getting bigger. stronger and faster."

So Washington have a dram school?

"I really like Cincinnati. It's become such a good football program plus they also have a very strong engineering program as well."

