“He’s throwing really good,” said Deal. “He’s just such a savvy quarterback. He’s a savvy guy. He is a veteran quarterback and you can tell. He’s got the swagger to him. He’s got that it factor when it comes down to experience and he’s got a lot of it, which I’m excited for.”

But Luke Deal has and the senior tight end is certainly impressed with the Michigan State transfer.

But it’s Thorne’s leadership that’s really stood out to Deal.

“Really good person, really good leader,” he said. “Obviously, he’s a two-time captain at Michigan State and rightfully so. He’s got really good leadership qualities and I think a lot of guys trust him. That’s the main thing whenever you’re a new guy on a team, especially a team that has some older guys on it. He’s built a lot of trust and that’s a big thing for me.”

Thorne helped build that trust shortly after he arrived in Auburn. One of the moments that really stood out to Freeze was when he asked for pictures of all the people that worked in Auburn’s Woltosz Football Performance Center in order to learn their names as quickly as possible.

“What I’ve been impressed with his his attention to detail, his desire to learn the systems, to be a leader, to have position group meetings,” said Freeze. “He definitely has those leadership qualities.

“He’s just got some intrinsic things about him that you really like that I know is going to enhance that room. But like I said, I haven’t coached him a single practice yet. So it would be unfair for me to even act like I knew where everybody stood at. But absolutely love what I’ve seen from him in the leadership world.”

Thorne comes to Auburn after throwing for 6,494 and 49 touchdowns in 29 career games at MSU. Thorne, a junior, will complete with sophomore Robby Ashford and redshirt freshman Holden Geriner for the starting job in fall camp.

At SEC Media Days Tuesday, Freeze said he hopes to narrow the race to two quarterbacks after 10 days.