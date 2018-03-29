Gurnee (Ill.) Warren Township junior defensive linemen recruit Zack Pelland (6-foot-4, 250 pounds) was able to spend most of the day on Tuesday at Michigan State. Pelland checks in and recaps his visit to Michigan State along with his recruiting news here.

"I was able to get out to visit Michigan State on Tuesday," Pelland said. "I went to Michigan State for a game last fall so this was my second visit. This time I was able to really get to see more and learn more about the football program."

Pelland filled us in on his impressions from his Tuesday stop at Michigan State.

"It was a good visit and I really like it at Michigan State. I had a chance to see some of the facilities and some of the campus. I also had a chance to watch a spring practice and it was good to just get to see some football again. I was really impressed with the coaches at Michigan State. The coaches and players really get and I was impressed with how the coaches work with the players in practice. After practice I had a chance to talk with both defensive line coaches and they want me to stay in touch. They also said that they will be back in my school this spring."

Pelland has one more visit planned for this week.

"I'm going to Western Michigan on Thursday for a visit. Western Michigan has been showing some interest in me and I'm looking forward to seeing what they have to offer."

Pelland, who is now holding 11 verbal scholarship offers drawing attention and interest for a few different spots on the field.

Pelland is also working hard and getting ready for a busy spring and summer.

"I've been looking at my summer plans and I'm sure I'll be camping this summer at Northwestern and Michigan State. I'll add a few more camps later this spring.

Zack Pelland has scholarship offers from Army, North Dakota State, Cornell, Princeton, SIU, Eastern Kentucky, Illinois State, Columbia, Northern Iowa, Western Illinois and Dartmouth.

Sign up or upgrade to EDGYTIM.com today