Gurnee (Ill.) Warren Township (7-1) senior defensive linemen recruit Zack Pelland (6-foot-4, 250 pounds) had a big weekend. Pelland and his Blue Devils teammates defeated Stevenson (6-2) then made a game day visit to South Dakota on Saturday. Pelland recaps his visits to South Dakota and more here.

"We had a big win on Friday over Stevenson (21-0)," Pelland said. "On Saturday we headed out to South Dakota and I was able to go visit and see the game against Northern Iowa."

Pelland filled us in on his first visit and impressions from the University of South Dakota.

"I liked it a lot at South Dakota. It was a very different feel from Lafayette and this was also the first time I was able to see South Dakota and the surrounding area. I really like the Missouri Valley Conference and it's one of the best FCS conferences in the nation. South Dakota also has a strong med school which is important to me. The academic staff at South Dakota was able to answer a lot of questions I have about the overall academics at South Dakota. South Dakota also has great facilities and they have put a lot of money and investment into the school as well as into the football program. The growth in the school along with the surrounding area was impressive. The football program is also getting really close to becoming a high level power in the MVC."

So which position are the South Dakota Coyotes recruiting Pelland to play?.

"They are looking at me as both a defensive end as well as a defensive tackle. They can see me playing some defensive end as well as being able to play some 3 technique. I'm also open to any spot the coaches feel I can help out the team the most."

So what's next for Pelland?

"I'm heading to Colgate in two weeks for another game day visit. After the season ends I'll set up official visits to Lafayette, South Dakota and Colgate and I'll make my decision after taking those official visits."

Pelland is also excited about his team these days.

"Our defense has really played well since we lost in Week 1. I think we just are holding each other accountable and everyone is just playing hard and working together as a team. We really had a strong game last Friday against Stevenson and now we need to keep playing like that every week."

