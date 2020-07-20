EdgyTim - Pemberton commits to Ball State

I’m extremely blessed to announce my commitment to Ball State University! Thank you to everyone who has helped me along the way. @BSUCoachNeu @LAFootballAC @EDGYTIM @EliasKarras pic.twitter.com/w2pBcKcp9z

Wilmette (Ill.) Loyola Academy senior running back recruit Vaughn Pemberton (6-foot-0, 205 pounds) added his fist offer from Ball State back in mid February, and Pemberton on Sunday stuck with the Cardinals and gave them his verbal commitment. Pemberton talks about his verbal commitment to Ball State here.

"Ball State was really the only school recruiting me that has a vision for me," Pemberton said. "Ball State just recruited me the hardest and they made me feel wanted the entire time they started recruiting me so I committed."

Pemberton who was offered and recruited by Ball State as a running back pointed towards some important factors that helped him make his decision.

"I was able to have a Zoom call today for about 2 1/2 hours with the Ball State coaches along with my parents and it went great. The Ball State coaches really laid it all out for me and that really helped. They covered everything from my position to everything I needed to know about the program and the academics at Ball State. Ball State offered me as a running back and most schools like me as either a running back or at linebacker. I'll play anywhere I'm asked to play but I feel that running back in my best and most natural position."

Has Pemberton made a visit to Ball State yet?

"I actually drove down with my parents back in May to just see Ball State in person and look around. I wasn't able to meet any of the coaches or do anything football visit related, but it was still good to see the school in person and get a better idea. Ball State has a great campus and it was good that at least I was able to see the school in person before I made my decision."

Pemberton is also excited and thrilled to have his recruiting process completed this summer.

"I'm glad and also really happy to make my decision. Ball State just showed me a lot of loyalty and they also recruiting me the hardest out of any other school. The whole COVID19 pandemic definitely played a role in my recruiting.I was planning to get out to some college campus this summer and just not having a chance to show the coaches what I can do this summer hurt. I'm just excited about my decision and I'm ready to get the season going.

So how will Pemberton's overall game change this coming season compared to his 2019 season?

"I've been working really hard to improve my overall speed and strength this off season. Let's just say that it's going to be a fun season to watch."

