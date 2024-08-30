PFF: What we learned from Illini win over EIU
Each week during the college football season, Orange and Blue News will break down the top performers (20+ snaps) for the Illini in each game according to Pro Football Focus (PFF).PFF is a website ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news