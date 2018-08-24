Make sure to play the FREE Weekly Beat EDGYTIM...Weekly prediction contest.

EDGYTIM's Week 1 locks (????)

Barrington over Warren Township- I'm taking the Broncos but like several other games listed here...I'm not feeling great about it. If Warren Township can get it's new QB in particular on track this could be a very, very close game.

Batavia over Lemont- It's the battle of two experienced defenses against two less experienced offenses. Especially if the weather being predicted comes to fruition...this could be a very low scoring game.

Pickerington Central over Phillips- I would love to roll with the Wildcats, but taking on the #1 ranked team in the Midwest....on the road...is no small task. Phillips will see better days ahead.

Marist over Brother Rice- As already noted I feel pretty good about both the Redhawks and the Crusaders this season....and the weather factor would favor Rice...yet I just see Marist finding a way.

East St. Louis over Detroit King- The Flyers will need to bring it's A game against one of Michigan's top ranked teams in King High out of Detroit...yet they find a way playing at Wayne State for the win.

Immaculate Conception over Althoff- A terrific opener here for two potential 4A powers this fall. IC is loaded here as opposed to the Crusaders...who always have talent but maybe not quite the level they've had the past few seasons. Close win here for the Knights at Wesleyan.

Glenbard West over Maine South- Easily one of the strangest games I've ever seen a Chad Hetlet team play in last year's opener...I just don't see a repeat here especially if the predicted bad weather comes...the Hilltoppers get my pick but close....real close.

Hinsdale Central over Naperville Central- Again using weather as a factor here...this game in my mind was already a pick em going in...mix in a wet football and a less experienced team in the Redhawks and the Red Devils pull out the road win. I think...

Morris over Coal City- wet and mud means lots of running game and defense so expect a close one here yet in the end Morris will find a way on the road at CC.

Nazareth Academy over Lutheran North (Mo.)- A very talent heavy team in Lutheran North here yet the experienced Road Runners will find a way at home.

Tie Breaker: Total points scored in the St. Rita at Joliet Catholic game? 53
















