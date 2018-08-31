Make sure to play the FREE Weekly Beat EDGYTIM...Weekly prediction contest.

Beat EDGYTIM...Weekly prediction contest is the best and longest running state-wide prediction contest. Play each and every week for free right here right now.

So are you ready? It's EASY to play! Just click the link to Beat EDGYTIM Weekly and follow the simple rules and instructions......and you too can TRY to match picks with EDGYTIM.

Make sure to check out the EDGYTIM's weekly top picks later this week, or roll the dice and pick your winners now.

Deadline for Week 2 selections is Friday, August 31th 2018 at 2:00PM CST. NO ENTRIES WILL BE ACCEPTED AFTER 2PMM CST.

Also, only ONE ENTRY PER EMAIL ADDRESS/POSTER will be allowed. Winners are announced the Wednesday after each week's games are played.

Play today and Beat EDGYTIM...Weekly today.

EDGYTIM's Week 2 locks (7-3 record Week 1)

Normal West over Normal Community- Seems like AP disagrees with me on Normal West this season. Good. Makes me feel even better about the Wildcats this season.

SHG over Glenwood- Someday soon the Titans will sneak up on the Cyclones. Someday....but not today.

Barrington at Buffalo Grove- Very close call here and if I could flip flop on any game listed here it could be this one.

Loyola over New Trier- New Trier will be sky high for this neighborhood rivalry game, yet Loyola does what Loyola does and comes away with a win.

Joliet Catholic over IC- Also a game that could be much closer than many think...just not sure how well the Knights will match-up on the lines is my main concern here.

Lake Zurich over Nazareth Academy- Really really good game here. Just feel like the Bears defense gets a key stop late and also finds a way to squeeze out enough points.

Stevenson at Neuqua Valley- Still not quite sure what to expect from NV but Stevenson looked really impressive in beating Palatine last week.

Lincoln-Way East at Naperville Central- It's basically an almost must win for Naperville Central, yet East finds a way to hold off Payton Thorne and the Redhawks offense.

Maine South over Mount Carmel- The Hawks just seem to have things clicking and while the new fangled passing game from MC has potential...just not sure if they can hang point for point with Swagger High just yet.

Bolingbrook over St. Charles North- Yes, the injury to St. Charles North QB Peyton Brown is a big loss for the North Stars. Also Bolingbrook is looking more and more like the real deal and a win here goes a long way towards a strong early Raiders start of the season.

Tie Breaker: Total points scored in the Jacobs at Huntley game? 67