2019 WJOL AM 1340 Joliet Football Broadcast Schedule

Listen Live! Just CLICK HERE to listen to all WJOL Football Broadcasts and all local programming streamed live via the internet.

Join WJOL's EDGYTIM and "The Coach"Joe Rodeghero at this special live remote broadcast. This remote live broadcast will be also available online via streaming at WJOL.com online as well as on the WJOL Radio App for your smartphone.

Pigskin Preview, a weekly talk show devoted to Prep Football in Will County as well as around the state of Illinois will return for it's 17th season on WJOL AM 1340 in Joliet every Thursday from 6-8PM CST. Pigskin Preview is hosted by EDGYTIM.com publisher Tim O'Halloran along with "The Coach" Joe Rodeghero.

This Week's Guest List?

Bishop McNamara HC Rich Zinnani

Lincoln Way East HC Rob Zvonar

Bolingbrook HC John Ivlow

Plus your calls at 815-254-7300

2019 WJOL AM 1340 Football Broadcast Schedule

September 6th Friday 7:30PM Lincoln-Way East at Naperville Central

September 13th Friday 7:15PM Lincoln-Way Central at Lockport

September 20th Friday 7:30PM Notre Dame at Providence Catholic

September 20th Friday 6:00PM Friday Night Lights Fenwick at Joliet Catholic

September 27th Friday 7:00PM Lincoln-Way Central at Lincoln-Way West

September 28th Saturday 1:00PM Plainfield East at Plainfield Central

October 4th Friday 7:00PM Minooka at Plainfield North

October 4th Friday 6:00PM Friday Night Lights St. Rita at Providence Catholic

October 5th Saturday 12:30PM Romeoville at Joliet Central

October 11th Friday 7:00PM Sandburg at Bolingbrook

October 12th Saturday 12:30PM Joliet Central at Joliet West

October 18th Friday 6:30PM Plainfield South at Joliet West

October 19th Saturday TBA Joliet Catholic at DePaul Prep '

October 25th Friday 7:30PM Montini Catholic at Providence Catholic