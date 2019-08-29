2019 EDGYTIM.com Class 4A thru Class 1A preview with Matt Leng

2019 IHSA Football Kickoff is now only days away, and make sure to listen to the newest edition to the EDGYTIM.com Radio network EDGYcast. In today's edition of the EDGYcast, EDGYTIM brings in special guest former head coach coach Matt Leng to discuss and preview Class 4A thru Class 1A football for the 2019 IHSA Football season.

Podcast: Rankings Don't Matter August 25th 2019

