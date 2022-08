Make sure to listen to the brand new edition of the Between The Lines podcast featuring Mike Clark from the Chicago Sun-Times along with EDGYTIM.com publisher Tim O'Halloran. Each week Mike Clark and EDGYTIM will discuss the latest ongoings in and around IHSA football.

This week's episode we break down our impressions from the CPS/DuKane triple header from Gately Stadium, Mount Carmel rolls by St. Rita and Glenbard West beats Marist. Loyola dominates Cincinnati St. Xavier on National TV plus Nazareth Academy beats Kankakee 2-0? Bolingbrook's freshman QB's spectacular debut and much more all here.