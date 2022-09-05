Make sure to listen to the brand new edition of the Between The Lines podcast featuring Mike Clark from the Chicago Sun-Times along with EDGYTIM.com publisher Tim O'Halloran. Each week Mike Clark and EDGYTIM will discuss the latest ongoings in and around IHSA football.

In this week's episode

Mike and EDGY break down each game they covered this past weekend including Batavia at Lincoln Way East, Cahokia at Homewood Flossmoor along with TF South/Lane and Payton/Von Steuben Friday along with and Westinghouse/Raby on Saturday-

The impact from big games including Simeon over Brook

Prospect's QB Brad Vierneisel huge start to the season so far (828 yards, 11 TDs in wins over Sandburg (Week 1) and Barrington (Week 2)

Plus we discuss why Thursday games are here to stay.