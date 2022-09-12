Make sure to listen to the brand new edition of the Between The Lines podcast featuring Mike Clark from the Chicago Sun-Times along with EDGYTIM.com publisher Tim O'Halloran. Each week Mike Clark and EDGYTIM will discuss the latest ongoings in and around IHSA football.

In this week's episode:

Real world intrudes on prep sports. Kenwood/Taft postponed from Friday to Saturday after CPS student killed near Kenwood on Friday afternoon. TF North/TF South suspended at halftime on Friday after police alerted to "threat of violence," game completed with limited attendance on

Friday night EDGYTIM was at Lyons Township as the Lions beat Hinsdale Central

Saturday.-Mike covered TF North/TF South and Hubbard/Lane and EDGY was taking in OPRF at Glenbard West.

DuKane Talk: Wheaton North is still good, even after losing most of 7A championship team. Comes from 11 down in fourth quarter to beat Batavia 27-24 on 58-yard TD pass. Geneva has four second-half INTs in a win over Glenbard North

CCL/ESCC Blue play, Mount Carmel and Loyola post wins over Notre Dame and St. Rita, respectively. Week 4 CCL/ESCC Blue matchups: Marist at Mount Carmel Friday, Rice at Loyola Saturday.

We also cover several of Week 3's Top Performers and much more in this latest episode.