Eric Hansen and Charleston Bowles talked Notre Dame football recruiting with Rivals national analyst Clint Cosgrove on this week's Inside ND Sports podcast.

Topics included the latest with five-star defensive tackle Justin Scott, ND's recent defensive end commitment from Loghan Thomas, O-line coach Joe Rudolph's recruiting prowess, 2025 QB recruiting and the chances of ND's 2024 class to finish in the top 5 nationally.

Then we answered questions from Twitter and The Insider Lounge (45:40).