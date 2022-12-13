Podcast: Tom Zbikowski on bowl games and his transition to coaching
The early signing period is almost a week away, and Notre Dame’s coaching staff continues to hit the recruiting trail this week with Irish players in finals week.
On this week's Inside ND Sports podcast, Eric Hansen and Tyler James invited on a guest who knows plenty about the demands of being a Notre Dame football player and preparing for a bowl game: former Notre Dame safety Tom Zbikowski (2003-07).
Zbikowski, who spent this past season as a defensive quality control coach at Western Michigan, joined the podcast to discuss Notre Dame's first season under head coach Marcus Freeman, what preparing for a bowl game is like, if he would have sat out a bowl game, his best bowl memory, his transition from boxing to coaching, if he thinks college football coaching is his future, why it's important to him and more.
Then James and Hansen answered questions from Twitter and The Insider Lounge (32:31).
The podcast can be listened to above via SoundCloud or on your preferred podcast platform including: Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, SoundCloud, Podbean and Pocket Casts.
Thumbnail photo credit: Matt Cashore-USA Today Sports
