Advertisement

in other news

ATH Niklos checked out Illinois

ATH Niklos checked out Illinois

Yorkville (Ill.) junior ATH Hunter Niklos (6-foot-1, 180 pounds) made a game day visit to Illinois on Saturday.

Premium content
 • Tim OHalloran
Daily Herald: EDGY looks back at some former area recruits

Daily Herald: EDGY looks back at some former area recruits

EDGY in the Daily Herald: A look back at some of the top area recruits of all time

External content
 • Tim OHalloran
Photos: York at Glenbard West

Photos: York at Glenbard West

Photos: Check out the FREE Photo Gallery from Saturday's York win over Glenbard West here.

External content
 • Tim OHalloran
Photos: Carmel at DePaul Prep

Photos: Carmel at DePaul Prep

FREE Photos: Check out this FREE Photo Gallery from Friday night's DePaul Prep's 25-22 win over Carmel.

External content
 • Tim OHalloran
Indiana leaves big impression on 2027 offensive lineman Cameron Wagner

Indiana leaves big impression on 2027 offensive lineman Cameron Wagner

Indiana football is in class of 2027 offensive lineman Cameron Wagner's bloodline.

External content
 • Tim OHalloran

in other news

ATH Niklos checked out Illinois

ATH Niklos checked out Illinois

Yorkville (Ill.) junior ATH Hunter Niklos (6-foot-1, 180 pounds) made a game day visit to Illinois on Saturday.

Premium content
 • Tim OHalloran
Daily Herald: EDGY looks back at some former area recruits

Daily Herald: EDGY looks back at some former area recruits

EDGY in the Daily Herald: A look back at some of the top area recruits of all time

External content
 • Tim OHalloran
Photos: York at Glenbard West

Photos: York at Glenbard West

Photos: Check out the FREE Photo Gallery from Saturday's York win over Glenbard West here.

External content
 • Tim OHalloran
Advertisement
Published Oct 14, 2024
Podcast: Week 8 Between The Lines
circle avatar
Tim OHalloran  •  EdgyTim
Publisher
Twitter
@EDGYTIM

Make sure to listen to the brand new edition of the Between The Lines podcast featuring Mike Clark from the Chicago Sun-Times along with EDGYTIM.com publisher Tim O'Halloran. Each week Mike Clark and EDGYTIM will discuss the latest ongoings in and around IHSA football.

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
football
Rivals250 Logo
2025 PROSPECT RANKINGS
Advertisement
Advertisement