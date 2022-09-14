The initial 2025 rankings of the top 100 players in the class was released Wednesday. Here is a position-by-position breakdown with Adam Gorney's thoughts on each spot. NEW 2025 RANKINGS: Rivals100 | Introducing the top five

QUARTERBACK

Bryce Underwood (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

The quarterback position is one that will change and morph as the rankings get expanded and we see many of the top 2025 players nationally, not only during their season but this offseason will be crucial as well. Belleville, Mich., standout Bryce Underwood leads the way now but Colin Hurley in Florida and Michael “Butter” Tollefson in California are two other early standouts. It looks like a strong year at quarterback but not like it is in the 2023 and 2024 classes.

*****

RUNNING BACK

Jordon Davison (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

There has been hesitation to rank running backs especially at the five-star level in recent years as the NFL has downgraded the position and not drafted as many in the first round. But it’s difficult not to have a lot of highly-ranked players at that spot in the 2025 class. It’s loaded. Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei’s Jordon Davison is as talented as they come and is a workhorse in the backfield. Alvin Henderson has speed and power. The list in the top 100 alone is loaded with talented players who all should be ranked high. Toward the bottom of the list early on is Leesburg (Ga.) Lee County’s Ousmane Kromah and he might be one of the best before all is said and done.

*****

WIDE RECEIVER

Dakorien Moore (Rivals.com)

Wide receivers are always going to make up a significant portion of the Rivals100 and the 2025 class is no different as it’s loaded up top with Duncanville, Texas, standout Dakorien Moore and Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy speedster and Texas A&M commit Winston Watkins leading the way. There is a tremendous amount of depth as 20 percent of the top 100 is made up of players at this position. Two players who could move up significantly as there have been outstanding reports about both so far: Jacksonville (Fla.) Mandarin’s Jaime Ffrench and Saraland, Ala., recruit Ryan Williams, who is off to a fantastic start to his sophomore season.

*****

TIGHT END

Davon Mitchell (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Only two made the early list but both are very talented and should remain high in the Rivals rankings. Allen, Texas, standout Davon Mitchell leads the way and at 6-foot-4 and 225 pounds he has the athletic ability and size to be a difference-maker in the pass game. Chandler (Ariz.) Hamilton’s Bear Tenney is an inch taller at 6-foot-5 and he had a phenomenal showing at the Rivals Underclassmen Challenge this summer where he made a highlight-reel, one-handed catch in the end zone to show off his playmaking skills.

*****

OFFENSIVE LINE

David Sanders (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

David Sanders is the early No. 1 player in the 2025 class and he has the frame, athleticism and physical ability to be extra special down the line as Georgia, the Carolina schools and so many others have already made him a priority. Las Vegas (Nev.) Bishop Gorman’s Douglas Utu is like a quiet assassin along the offensive line and then of course there is a host of Southeast prospects who have really delivered already and will continue to impress. With only 11 offensive linemen in our first release, these will be positions we will be looking to add in the coming updates.

*****

DEFENSIVE LINE

Jared Smith (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Savannah (Ga.) Christian School’s Elijah Griffin is one of the best-looking prospects in the class and has a bright future along the defensive line. At defensive end, Jared Smith leads the way and then Zahir Mathis looks like a grown man already. Armondo Blount out of Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Dillard was phenomenal at the Rivals Underclassmen Challenge in Atlanta this summer. The one I have my eye on mostly is Folkston (Ga.) Charlton County’s Elyiss Williams, a 6-foot-8, 215-pound prospect who could have freak potential down the road.

*****

LINEBACKER

Nasir Wyatt

The top of this group is very talented as Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei’s Nasir Wyatt is an outside linebacker/edge rusher who’s very productive and always around the ball. Across the country in rural Georgia is Zayden Walker, another talented linebacker who has Georgia, Alabama and Florida State standing out early in his recruitment. This is not a very deep group yet as we build out the 2025 linebacker class but it’s a talented one as FSU commit Keldric Faulk’s brother, Jakaleb, and former five-star Dylan Moses’ brother, Keylan, are included in the list, too.

*****

DEFENSIVE BACK

Anquon Fegans (Rivals.com)

Both cornerback and safety are absolutely loaded in this class and there could be a lot of debate and movement along the way during the rankings cycle. Alabaster (Ala.) Thompson’s Anquon Fegans leads the charge right now at cornerback but Houston (Texas) North Shore’s Devin Sanchez has insane athleticism and length. Hollywood (Fla.) Chaminade Madonna’s Chris Ewald Jr. has been a big name in South Florida for years. At safety, the group is incredibly loaded with fantastic players who have five-star potential. Among the five-star candidates are D.J. Pickett at Tampa (Fla.) Carrollwood Day, early Ohio State pledge Jontae Gilbert from Atlanta (Ga.) Douglass and San Diego (Calif.) Cathedral Catholic’s Madden Faraimo, who is one of the best-looking prospects in the class and probably a linebacker over the long term.

*****

ATHLETE

Jarcoby Hopson (Rivals.com)