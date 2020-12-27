 Joshua Burnham and Sebastian Cheeks have already visited Wisconsin
Positional recruit snapshot: Wisconsin Badgers 2022 linebackers

Jon McNamara is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has covered UW athletics since 2002 and has worked at Rivals.com since 2006.

Over the next two weeks, BadgerBlitz.com will be bringing you snapshots for each recruited position, covering the targets who are legitimate prospects on Wisconsin's board in the 2022 class. We will discuss the candidates who are most interested in the Badgers, as well as those who are considered long shots to commit to UW.

As always, this is just a snapshot in time and things remain fluid. Additional offered targets will appear over the next few months and some recruits will inevitably choose other colleges.

Today, we continue with a look at the linebackers.

QUICK BREAKDOWN

Junior linebacker Sebastian Cheeks visited Wisconsin on Feb. 1.
The future at outside linebacker looks bright with true freshman Nick Herbig having emerged this fall for the Badgers. The former four-star prospect started during the regular season alongside fifth-year senior Noah Burks, with CJ Goetz and Spencer Lytle rounding out the two-deep. Four-star T.J. Bollers will join the group this spring as an early enrollee.

On the inside, Wisconsin is expected to return its two starters from 2020 - Jack Sanborn and Leo Chenal - and potentially the top reserve in fifth-year senior Mike Maskalunas. Tatum Grass, Maema Njongmeta, Jordan Turner, Malik Reed and Preston Zachman will all battle for reps in the two-deep this spring. From the 2021 class, Jake Chaney is expected to enroll early.

Wisconsin Linebackers on Projected 2021 Fall Roster
Player (Inside) Eligibility  Player (Outisde) Eligibility 

Mike Maskalunas

6YR-Senior

Izayah Green-May

Redshirt senior

Jack Sanborn

Senior

C.J. Goetz

Redshirt junior

Leo Chenal

Junior

*Marty Strey

Redshirt junior

Maema Njongmeta

Redshirt sophomore

Spencer Lytle

Redshirt sophomore

*Tatum Grass

Redshirt sophomore

Nick Herbig

Sophomore

Jordan Turner

Redshirt freshman

Aaron Witt

Redshirt freshman

Malik Reed

Redshirt freshman

Kaden Johnson

Redshirt freshman

Preston Zachman

Redshirt freshman

*Riley Nowakowski

Redshirt freshman

*Ross Gengler

Redshirt freshman

Ayo Adebogun

Freshman

Bryan Sanborn

Freshman

T.J. Bollers

Freshman

Jake Chaney

Freshman

Darryl Peterson

Freshman

Jake Ratzlaff

Freshman



*Indicates a preferred walk-on

OFFERED TARGETS

Joshua Burnham, a 6-foot-3, 200-pound projected outside linebacker from Traverse City Central in Michigan, took in Wisconsin's junior day on March 1.

"Wisconsin is a very cool place and the visit was great," Burnham told BadgerBlitz.com. "I got to talk to a lot of coaches. I got to know them and they got to know me. We toured the campus with Coach (Bob) Bostad and saw all the buildings where you would go to school and stay at as a freshman. We also got to see the city in a way.

"I think my relationship with Coach Bostad is really good. We got to spend the whole day together and he got to know me and my family more."

Burnham also lists offers from Alabama, Cincinnati, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Michigan State, Nebraska, Ohio State and Notre Dame, among others.

{{ article.author_name }}