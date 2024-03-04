It's the Monday after the NFL Draft Combine, which means updated mock drafts. One of the more polarizing prospects heading to Indianapolis was J.J. McCarthy. By all accounts, the National Championship quarterback from Michigan had a strong combine in drills, at the podium, and in interviews with NFL teams. It was just a few weeks ago where some analysts were debating whether McCarthy would be a first round pick or not. Post combine, mock drafts now consistently have McCarthy has a top 10 pick, with some teams trading up to get the former Wolverine.



CBS Sports: New York Giants trade up to #4

Advertisement

"Surprise! There was a lot of talk at the NFL Combine about the Giants' willingness to trade up for a QB, and they do so here -- even with the top 3 off the board." Kyle Stackpole

2024 NFL Mock Draft: How QBs going 1-2-3-4 would shape the rest of the first round

USA Today: New York Giants #6

"Yes, despite his relatively low usage in the passing game at Ann Arbor – where he was surrounded by a tremendous supporting cast on both sides of the ball – his stock seems to continue skyrocketing. Why? Demeanor, accuracy, leadership, athleticism, high ceiling, good decision-making. And he's a winner (27-1 record with the Wolverines). This situation would also make sense insomuch as McCarthy could sit and learn behind QB Daniel Jones, whom the Giants could more easily cut next offseason – or trade if he plays well in Year 2 of his four-year, $160 million contract." Nate Davis

2024 NFL mock draft: Six QBs land in top 16 picks of post-combine shake-up

Sporting News: New York Giants #6

"The Giants provide the first twist in the draft. They've been on record talking more about taking a QB to replace Daniel Jones as their franchise leader with this high of a pick. McCarthy met with the team at the combine before showing off his live arm with zip and accuracy. He would be a big passing upgrade from Jones and also bring his own brand of tough, athletic playmaking." Vinnie Iyer

NFL Mock Draft 2024, post-Combine edition:

33rd Team: Minnesota Vikings #11

"The Minnesota Vikings need a quarterback, but will they be able to trade up inside the top five to select a Williams, Daniels or Maye? The answer to that question is probably a no. However, J.J. McCarthy’s stock continues to rise after a strong combine. It’s fair to wonder if the Vikings would need to trade up to acquire him." Marcus Mosher

2024 NFL Mock Draft: Latest Predictions After This Year's Combine

Pro Football Network: Atlanta Falcons #8

"It’s hard to ignore what feels like an inevitable ascent up boards right now. The Atlanta Falcons might be the perfect spot for the national championship winner, as Raheem Morris adds a rookie QB to the mix for his first season." Tony Catalina

Tony Catalina’s 2024 NFL Mock Draft

LA Times: Denver Broncos #12