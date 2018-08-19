2018 Preseason EDGYTIM.com Chicagoland Top 30 poll

1. Lincoln-Way East 0-0 (1)- Lots to look forward to starting with All State junior WR AJ Henning. plus senior LB Gus Christensen.

2. Loyola Academy 0-0 (2)- The Ramblers just reload....and reload as well as anyone over the past decade. .

3. Phillips 0-0 (3)- All State talent plus tremendous coaching equals wins and success.

4. Batavia 0-0 (4)- Easily one of the best fan supported programs in the State of Illinois.

5. Lake Zurich 0-0 (5)- The Bears have experience back on defense including senior LB Luke Dwyer (NDSU).

6. Nazareth Academy 0-0 (6)- This is the year that the Road Runner fans have been waiting on.

7. Glenbard West 0-0 (7)- A strong running game along with an experienced and speedy defense equals win in Glen Ellyn in 2018.

8. Marist 0-0 (8)- The Redhawks are going to score a lot of points in 2018.

9. Homewood-Flossmoor 0-0 (9)- As dangerous as dangerous can be and the Vikings are another program that truly reloads.

10. Naperville Central 0-0 (10)- The schedule is brutal yet the Redhawks will ride the talented of senior QB Payton Thorne (Western Michigan) this fall.

11. Hinsdale Central 0-0 (11)- Tons of experience and talent back this fall in Red Devils country. Don't sleep on senior Slot Luke Skonka.

12. Stevenson 0-0 (12)- The Patriots look ready to make a move up in the North Suburban conference and beyond in 2018. .

13. Cary-Grove 0-0 (13)- The Trojans bring back some experience upfront this season which is always huge for the Trojans.

14. Maine South 0-0 (14)- The offense is inexperienced...yet the Hawks are just waiting to take off this season. No other program thrives more on being overlooked than Maine South.

15. Mount Carmel 0-0 (15)- A potentially new offense and head coach in Jordan Lynch this season...yet tradition never graduates. The talent level for the Caravan is also pretty stout this fall.

16. New Trier 0-0 (16)- Sooner rather than later the Trevians are going to make a deep run at a state title. Could this be the year?

17. Oswego 0-01 (17)- It's Oswego and anyone mot picking the Panthers to win the Southwest Prairie needs real help.

18. Brother Rice 0-0 (18)- Ok I know the Crusaders went 2-7 in 2017...thanks for the reminder. I'll stick with my gut feeling here.

19. St. Rita 0-0 (19)- The Mustangs have a nice core of starters back including Montana State commit senior QB Hayden Ekern.

20. St. Charles North 0-0 (20)- This is another program that's just about ready to make a deep state title run. If it's not 2018 it will bee sooner rather than later.

21.Barrington 0-0 (21)- The Broncos will also be inexperienced this season, yet when has head coach Joe Sanchez not had his kids ready to roll? .

22. Neuqua Valley 0-0 (22)- The Wildcats have a really strong core of offensive skills and the defensive line is under the radar this summer.

23. Richards 0-0 (23)- Shhhhh! The Bulldoggies are very dangerous this season. Shhhhh!

24. Montini Catholic 0-0 (24)- Yeah last year was last year and this year is this year. The Broncos will be considerably better in 2018.

25. Prairie Ridge 0-0 (25)- Sure Superman has left the building and took Captain America with him...yet head coach Chris Schremp has the Wolves right where they want to be...an underdog.

26. Simeon 0-0 (26)- Alante Brown has a chance to be one of the most electric players in the State of Illinois this fall.

27. Benet Academy 0-0 (27)- Lots of experience back this fall for the Redwings and Benet is never short on talent.

28. Lemont 0-0 (28)- The Indians defense will lead the way early while the offense gets up to speed. The Indians remain one of the most consistent winners in the south suburbs.

29. Hillcrest 0-0 (29)- The Hawks still have plenty of talent on board this season and will be a Class 5A state title contender.

30. Immaculate Conception 0-0 (30)- 4A? No worries the Knights will take on all comers this season and having 18 returning starters back doesn't hurt either. .

Out: None

Others to Watch (in no order): Warren Township/Minooka/Plainfield North/West Aurora/Crete-Monee/Antioch/Palatine/Schaumburg/Lincoln-Way West/Waubonsie Valley/Huntley/Morris/ Al Raby/Curie