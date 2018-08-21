(this is the free version of the EDGYTIM Preseason Class 5A Top 10 poll released on July 26th 2018. Stop missing out and join the EDGY Nation VIP membership today)

My Class 5A Preseason Top 10 poll

1. Washington The Panthers welcome back 15 returning starters this fall and keep an eye on Minnesota commit senior OT JJ Guedet along with senior QB Caleb Fisher and senior OLB Will Crouch.

2. Montini Catholic- The Broncos move up to the CCL Blue this fall and just getting to 5 wins will be a huge challenge. Yet expect a much improved season in 2018 behind senior RB Nick Fedanzo (Illinois) plus senior OL Mike McNicholas (Kent State) and a deeper team this season.

3. Dunlap- The Eagles made it to the Class 5A state title game in 2017. After seeing Dunlap graduate some key names from last season, head coach Brett Cazalet's team still won't skip much of a beat in 2018. Senior TE/DE Josiah Miamen is a key name to watch this fall.

4. Marian Central Catholic- The Hurricanes and head coach Mike Maloney will look towards 8 returning starters including three starting back in the fold let by senior OL Thor Paglialong (Air Force).

5. Hillcrest- The Hawks and head coach Morgan Weaver will look towards names such as WR Corey Crooms (Western Michigan), TE/DE Cam Mattox (NIU) and senior WR/DB Nick Lindley this fall. The Hawks biggest question? Can Hillcrest reload upfront on both sides of the line?

6. Highland- The Bulldogs are another program that will reload and go this fall. Senior WR/S Sam LaPorta is just oner of several names to watch this fall.

7. Sterling The Golden Warriors graduated a ton from last year's state semifinal team yet still bring back 8 starters (4 offense 4 defense). Keep an eye on senior OL/DL Jacob Capes plus senior LB Marquez Williams.

8. Joliet Catholic Academy- It's been a dark few seasons at JCA but could 2018 be a break out year? Junior RB Keneytta Williams is ready for a breakout year and will have an experienced offensive line back which includes Purdue commit senior OL David Monnot III.

9. Rich Central- The Olympians also have talent back this season including RB Sean Tyler (Western Michigan) plus senior WR/S Mehki Miller (Miami of Ohio).

10. Antioch- The Sequoits could be one of the most interesting stories to watch in 2018. Head coach Brian Glashagel already had 13 starters back then saw both Carmel sophomore QB Athan Kaliakmantis and his brother sophomore WR Dino Kaliakmantis transfer into the Och.