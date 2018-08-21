(this is the free version of the EDGYTIM Preseason Class 6A Top 10 poll released on July 26th 2018. Stop missing out and join the EDGY Nation VIP membership today)

My Class 6A Preseason Top 10 poll

1. Phillips The defending Class 5A state champs have "volunteered" to move up to Class 6A for the 2018 season. Biggest question for the Wildcats? Who replaces the lost offensive production from a season ago?

2. Cary-Grove- The Trojans will be the FVC favorite this preseason and keep an eye on senior OL Addison West (Western Michigan) along with RB Danny Daigle this coming season.

3. Richards- The Bulldogs and head coach Tony Sheehan might have his deepest team in years this fall. Iowa commit senior ATH Sebastian Castro is a leader while Richards also has speed at running back in junior LeShon Williams and skills all over the field in 2018.

4. Sacred Heart Griffin- The Cyclones will look to get back to state title contention this fall behind a strong senior class led by QB Sam Sweetland plus senior WR Charlie Hamilton, Ole Miss commit OL Nick Broeker and LB Matt Brenneisen (SIU) and LB Grant Edwards (EIU).

5. Prairie Ridge- The Wolves no question graduated some major talent from the back to back state title teams, yet not all is lost here. Keep an eye on FB Jackson Willis LB Drew Fryer.

6. Lemont- The Indians have remained one of the south suburbs most successful programs and that shouldn't change in 2018. Senior LB Cade Campos is a name to watch along with senior OL/DL Nick Stricker.

7. St. Laurence The Vikings will be a bit young this fall compared to the past few years yet the talent level has never been better under head coach Harold Blackmon.

8. Normal West- The Wildcats welcome back 17 starters including junior QB Carson Camp and senior OL Ethan Barnett.

9. Hinsdale South- The Hornets will bring back 12 returning starters this season and keep an eye on senior QB Marquese Garrett plus senior WR/DB Terrill McCray.

10. Crete-Monee- The Warriors will need to replace four year starting QB Isaiah Rucker this summer yet head coach John Kornecki always has speed and talent. Keep an eye on senior OL/DL Deion Harry plus senior OL/DL Jesus Ambriz.