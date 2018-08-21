(this is the free version of the EDGYTIM Preseason Class 8A Top 10 poll released on July 26th 2018. Stop missing out and join the EDGY Nation VIP membership today)



My Class 8A Preseason Top 10 poll

1. Lincoln-Way East The defending Class 8A state champs will just reload and not miss too much of a beat. Early games against Crete-Monee and Naperville Central will be telling.

2. Loyola Academy- The Ramblers welcome back some keys back on both sides of the football in 2018.

3. Glenbard West- The Hilltoppers welcome back 7 returning starters on defense along with standout RB Tyquan Cox.

4. Edwardsville- The Tigers made a Class 8A semifinal run in 2017 and returns literally it's entire starting offensive skills group from a year ago. Keep an eye on senior QB/ATH Kendall Abdur Rahman.

5. Marist- The Redhawks offense will be ready to fire right out of the gates this fall and QB Mike Markett is a big key this fall.

6. Homewood-Flossmoor- The Vikings have talent and experience back in 2018 and the biggest question? Who becomes the go-to guy for the Vikes offense this fall?

7. Naperville Central- The Redhawks schedule is brutal opening up hosting Hinsdale Central yet the Redhawks always seem to reload year in and year out. Keep an eye on sophomore ATH Sam Jackson this season.

8. Hinsdale Central- Tons of experience is back this fall for head coach Dan Hartman and could the Red Devils make a deep run in 8A? .

9. Stevenson- Lots to like here for the Patriots including a younger team in 2017 maturing this season. Both OLB Maema Njoingmeta and senior OL Ivan Gleyzer are key names this fall.

10. Maine South- The Hawks offense will be inexperienced to start the season in 2018 yet when hasn't Maine South be capable of scoring points in bunches?



