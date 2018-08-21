(this is the free version of the EDGYTIM Preseason Class 7A Top 10 poll released on July 26th 2018. Stop missing out and join the EDGY Nation VIP membership today)

My Class 7A Preseason Top 10 poll

1. Batavia The defending Class 7A state champs will need to reload in some spots yet overall the talent level has never been better in Batavia.

2. East St. Louis- The Flyers are stacked yet the early schedule can be daunting to say the least. Playing Detroit King, Trinity Catholic and Edwardsville to start the year will be a huge challenge.

3. Lake Zurich- The Bears will look to reload at a few key spots yet the Bears and head coach Luke Mertens group will be just fine this season. OLB Luke Dwyer (NDSU) leads another speedy and experienced Lake Zurich defense.

4. Nazareth Academy- The Road Runners are as stacked as anyone in Class 7A. The key will be the development of sophomore QB JJ McCarthy along with staying a bit healthy this season heading towards the 7A state playoffs.

5. Mount Carmel- The Caravan will look a bit different on offense yet the same approach and attitude will remain the same.

6. Brother Rice- The Crusaders will look to prove that last season's 2-7 record was a one year blip. The Brother Rice schedule is also no joke and taking on rivals Marist then Crete-Monee will be two big early tests.

7. St. Rita The Mustangs will rely on some key starters back this season including QB Hayden Ekern (Montana State) plus senior DB Kempton Shine (Eastern Michigan).

8. St. Charles North- Will the 2018 season be the year that the North Stars began it's ascent up the Class 7A high level power programs?

9. Simeon- The Wolverines will rely on the overall skills and abilities of standout QB Alante Brown (Michigan State) along with a ton of skills and a big offensive line.

10. Benet Academy- The Redwings will welcome back several keys from last season's Class 7A semifinal team. Keep an eye on junior QB Colin Gillespie plus senior RB/LB Ben Hickey and DE Jacob Snell.