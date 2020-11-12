EdgyTim - PREVIEW: Illini travel to Rutgers

ILLINOIS ROSTER | DEPTH CHART | SCHEDULE | STATS | BIG TEN SCHEDULE

Illinois (0-3) is on the road Saturday to take on the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (1-2). Kickoff is set for noon CT on BTN. The game time was moved up an hour from the usual 11 a.m. start .

The Illini are coming off a disappointing 41-17 loss at home to Minnesota. Rutgers took on its second-straight ranked opponent in No. 3 Ohio State and came up short in a second-half rally, 49-27

Last season, Illinois outscored the Scarlet Knights 28-0 in the second half of a 38-10 win at Memorial Stadium. The Illini forced three turnovers and scored two defensive touchdowns to coast to their third straight win.

Orange and Blue News previews the game, including players to watch, keys to the game, and a prediction.

