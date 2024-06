IOWA CITY -- Iose Epenesa, a 2025 four-star pass-rusher and Iowa legacy recruit, will take his official visit to Iowa this weekend, June 7-9. A product of Edwardsville, Illinois like his brothers Eric and AJ Epenesa, Iose is also the son of Eppy Epenesa, a former walk-on under Hayden Fry.

In addition to taking an OV to Iowa, Iose has already officially visited Penn State and Missouri, and will take officials to Utah and Miami (FL) later this month.